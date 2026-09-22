Kostadin Kostadinov is the presidential candidate of "Vazrazhdane"

The candidate of "Vazrazhdane" for president is the leader of the party Kostadin Kostadinov.

However, Kostadinov was late for his own nomination of Tsarevets. He arrived 10 minutes later together with Petar Volgin, writes "24 Chasa".

A total of 27 initiative committees and eight parties submitted documents to participate in the presidential elections. Subsequently, eight parties and 24 nomination committees were registered.

The registrations of two parties were deleted, and three nomination committees were denied due to identified inconsistencies.

By 5:00 p.m. on September 21, the Commission had received documents for 24 presidential candidate pairs for the elections on October 25.