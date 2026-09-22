Kostadin Kostadinov: The Bulgarian state is anything but independent

The leader of the political party "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov used the holiday of Bulgarian independence to sharply criticize the current state of the state. In his video address, published on social networks, he stated that the country has become a disenfranchised colony and called for a categorical change in the upcoming elections in a month.

Lost sovereignty

The politician expressed regret that the national holiday today is devoid of a practical dimension. Today, unfortunately, Bulgarian independence has become more of a symbol than something real, something that we can feel everywhere around us, Kostadinov points out. According to him, at the present moment the state is completely deprived of real independence.

He draws a parallel with the past, noting that our ancestors managed to gain their independence during a period of severe confrontation between the Great Powers. But then, with skillful policy and, above all, by upholding the Bulgarian national interest, and not leaning towards the West, North, East, South, the Bulgarian state and Bulgarian diplomacy managed to achieve one of their greatest and most serious successes, the chairman of "Vazrazhdane" is categorical.

Call for retribution

Kostadinov defines the restoration of sovereignty as the greatest challenge facing the modern generation of Bulgarians. He directs his criticism at the political class that ruled during the transition, blaming it for the economic and social state of the nation.

It is time for the people who brought us to this state to be thrown out of Bulgarian politics. It is time for those who made Bulgaria a synonym for poverty, misery and corruption in Europe to be thrown out of Bulgarian politics, the party leader calls.

A look at the elections

At the end of his statement, the politician links the historical dates with the upcoming vote in a month. He expresses hope that the Bulgarian people have the power to change the political reality and turn the country into a positive benchmark on the European stage. It is time to wake up. It is time for a different choice. It is time for an independent Bulgaria, Kostadin Kostadinov concludes his address.