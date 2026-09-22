"We continue the change": Upholding independence is not in the past tense, but continues today

Upholding independence is not in the past tense. It continues today - dependencies have never worked in favor of our development, said "We continue the change" (PP) on Facebook on the occasion of 118 years since the declaration of Bulgaria's independence.

"118 years ago in Veliko Tarnovo, some well-prepared politicians and diplomats had the courage to choose the risk. They chose to stand up to the Great Powers and fight for an independent Bulgaria. 118 years ago, a generation of Bulgarians took responsibility for the future of the country, and today this responsibility is ours," the PP pointed out.

"Independence means being able to choose your own path, not allowing foreign interests, fear or dependencies to determine your future, as well as having the power to defend and choose what is best for Bulgaria," the party added.