Police with new duties and on their feet after the long weekend

Increased traffic is expected on the "Struma" highway and the main road E-79 due to the long weekend around the Independence of Bulgaria - September 22. The police are increasing the teams on the route, and the movement of heavy goods vehicles will be limited, BNT reported.

"There is nothing new in the organization of traffic that the police will undertake. What we have been doing all summer is to provide more teams on the route - the main road E-79 and the "Struma" highway. On these days, there will definitely be motorcycle patrols that will be able to respond promptly to signals," explained Senior Insp. Georgi Buchkov from the "Traffic Police", OD of the Ministry of Interior-Blagoevgrad.

The duties of the police officers, in addition to monitoring compliance with traffic rules on the roads, will also be to regulate and allow traffic, news.bg listed. It is expected to be extremely busy again, there are again expected to be many traffic jams in many places on these sections, added senior inspector Buchkov.

Increased traffic is expected in the direction of Greece and vice versa. In order to reduce the load, the movement of heavy goods vehicles will be limited.

"Another thing we will do is to stop heavy goods traffic. There is an order from the "Road Infrastructure" Agency from 12:00 to 20:00, so we hope to reduce the tension in this way. There will be increased control, and speed control will also be carried out separately, so drivers must be careful and follow the rules, said Senior Inspector Buchkov.

The restriction for trucks in the direction of Sofia is in effect after 12:00. An exception is made for vehicles transporting perishable goods, live animals and dangerous goods.

Traffic is extremely busy on the routes in Southwestern Bulgaria throughout the summer.

The police also report violations that affect the traffic situation.

"The most common violations are precisely speeding violations. We have quite a few of them this summer. In addition to them, other violations that also affect the traffic situation are precisely improper overtaking. It is a consequence of the actions of drivers who undertake reckless maneuvers," the inspector added.

Others are already standard violations, such as not using a seat belt, using various electronic devices that distract drivers. My appeal to drivers is to calm down, not to make such hasty decisions and not to overtake thoughtlessly, added Senior Inspector Buchkov.

The police are calling on drivers to be careful, follow the rules and not undertake risky maneuvers.

The goal is for the journey to be calm and safe, so that people can reach the place they set out for and the holiday is not overshadowed.