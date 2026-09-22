Vesselin Metodiev: Part of Bulgarians want to be dependent

The greatest political success of modern Bulgaria is its independence, the Bulgarian National Radio reported, citing an interview with historian and former Minister of Education Professor Vesselin Metodiev. On the occasion of the national holiday, he emphasized the key role of statesmen such as Andrey Lyapchev and warned of a worrying ignorance of the past among the contemporary political elite.

The price of freedom

According to Professor Metodiev, the meaning of the holiday is deeply connected with the ability of every person to be free in their own thinking. He emphasizes that freedom invariably brings with it responsibility, which part of society today fears.

„We are independent as a state and as a society. A large part of Bulgarians are independent. But there is a part that wants to be dependent. This is the result of various contemporary difficulties, for example, the Kremlin's hybrid war against Europe. They are afraid to be independent. Freedom is a responsibility. Independence Day is a celebration of these free and in their own thinking people“, the historian shares in the program “12+3“ to the host Snezhana Ivanova.

Heroes of the Modern State

The path to independence is the result of the efforts of generations of activists – from the Bulgarian National Revolution to the Unification. Along with the recognizable figures of Alexander Malinov and the monarch, Veselin Metodiev highlights the specific role of Andrey Lyapchev. It was he who was assigned the difficult task of leading the complex negotiations with the Russian and Ottoman Empires to settle the country's financial obligations. This experience proved invaluable later, when as Prime Minister Lyapchev helped restore parliamentary democracy after the national catastrophe.

„These are truly heroes whose names we must resurrect and mention as much as possible, especially on this day“, the former Minister of Education is categorical.

The declaration of independence was accepted at the time as an unexpected and risky step, but newspapers from the era reflect unquenchable joy. For the people, this is the end of the battle for statehood that began during the Revival, although the issue of national unification remains unresolved.

Lessons for today's politicians

The historian believes that the lesson for modern Bulgaria must begin with the final overcoming of the inferiority complex. A fundamental lesson from the past is the uncompromising defense of state dignity, regardless of whether the form of government is a principality, a kingdom or a republic. This dignity cannot be defended through constant hesitation between the Great Powers or by seeking petty electoral justifications.

„Protect the dignity of our own state. If you do not do this, you are leaving the legacy of these men of that time“, Metodiev urges, expressing serious concern about the historical ignorance among Bulgarian politicians.