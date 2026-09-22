Mihaela Dotsova: Independence is defended every day with great wisdom, firm will and efforts

18 years of Independent Bulgaria. The center of the celebrations is Veliko Tarnovo. Traditionally, the celebrations began at the “Holy 40 Martyrs” church, where the Independence manifesto was first read in 1908.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Mihaela Dotsova is an official guest at the celebrations in the old capital.

Mihaela Dotsova, Speaker of the National Assembly: "Independence is defended every day with great wisdom, firm will and efforts. Nothing is given to us and everything depends on us, and how we defend independence today is by protecting national interests, always in each of our actions, both in domestic politics and in international politics."