“Why is "Lukoil Neftochim" not in the group for taxation for excess profits? What are the connections of "Progressive Bulgaria" with "Lukoil"?”, asked the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev in an interview for "Sunday 150" on Bulgarian National Radio.

According to him, with the repeal of the ban on fuel exports voted by the parliament, the profits of "Lukoil" will increase. And with this fuel deficit, there is no refinery in the world that is at a loss, BTA specified.

“The state has become a sponsor of “Lukoil”, because it sets the lowest excise tax on fuels in the EU, and diesel is priced above the average European levels”, said the party leader. He reminded that the new special manager of the refinery, appointed by the government, should have conducted an audit. And he added that Bulgaria imports Iraqi oil through Turkey at prices above 10% of the average prices for the “Brent” variety. And through companies and groups associated with “Lukoil”, the financing of Russian propaganda enters, therefore it is important to establish the ties of the government with “Lukoil”, believes Ivaylo Mirchev.

He reminded of the proposal of “Democratic Bulgaria” to compensate all consumers of mass-produced gasoline and diesel by 20 euro cents per liter, which would stop the inflationary rise along the chain and be fair, because it is for everyone who consumes fuel. This is exactly the approach that was later introduced in Germany by the right-wing ruling party CDU.

According to the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria”, there is also a problem with the state fuel reserve and it is connected to a company that was previously close to Delyan Peevski, and now - to “Progressive Bulgaria”. It stores significant volumes of only documents and thus gains a competitive advantage, has a small refinery and imports unrefined diesel. “With the audit of the State Reserve requested by us, we aimed to see what quantities go into it and to shine the “business model” of this company. We were denied because the PB's ties with this company are obvious”, said Ivaylo Mirchev.

He reproached the government for not having measures to cut public spending in the face of the new tax revenue measures, from which an additional 1.4 billion euros are expected. And the explanation for this, according to him, is the upcoming local elections next year. “Projects are coming, the promises to the mayors are: you come to us (and these are mayors from GERB and partly from DPS) and receive the appropriate funds for the specific projects”.” He pointed to the mayor of St. Zagora, who from being the deputy chairman of GERB has oriented himself towards the PB and has seen the “human” in its candidate for president. “This is happening all over the country. It is very important for the Democratic Party to have funds in the budget to have an argument why these mayors should join them,” said Mirchev.

The co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria” supported as correct and reasonable some of the new measures of the ruling party, relating to raising the VAT registration threshold, tax breaks for children and digitalization. But he is categorical that the government does not have a comprehensive plan for reducing the budget deficit and achieving sustainable growth through increased competitiveness. He announced that the Democratic Party will again propose its own package of right-wing measures in this direction, as it proposed a few months ago to the current government, and before that to the previous government.

At the end of last week, at the initiative of “Democratic Bulgaria”, a request was submitted to the parliament to establish a temporary commission on hybrid attacks and sabotage in our country over the past 15 years. According to Ivaylo Mirchev, this is the only place where all institutions can be summoned and they can explain what they are doing against threats to national security, after so many explosions in military factories and warehouses, the poisoning of arms businessmen with Novichok and evidence from the cases in Munich and Leipzig of a Russian connection. “Tomorrow Putin may decide to blow up kindergartens. We must now stop these attempts. And we assume that there may be such attempts from any country, we do not mention Russia in the reasons for the commission. Bulgaria is a sovereign country, we have self-confidence, we want to protect it. Our services know very well where everything comes from, but the prosecutor's office is stalling”, said Mirchev.

The co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” once again insisted that the president convene the National Security Advisory Council. “There is a war going on 300 kilometers from us, another 1000 kilometers away, Turkey is showing appetites for energy infrastructure, America is withdrawing from Europe. All parties must unite to look in one direction and see the dangers for our country. But my feeling is that for the government, everything that comes from Russia is love, not danger”, said Ivaylo Mirchev.