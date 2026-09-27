GERB is a party that protects enterprising people. Those who produce and are the foundation of the market economy. This was stated by GERB leader Boyko Borisov, quoted by bTV and BGNES.

He accused "Progressive Bulgaria" of distributing money to working people that they did not earn, and compared the policy of Rumen Radev's party with that which was once led by the totalitarian communist state.

In front of the participants in the political academy "New Minds" in Plovdiv, Boyko Borisov emphasized the traditional line of his political force. "When GERB returns to power, all these tax follies will be canceled. As a right-wing party, we have always been for low taxes," the GERB leader told the young people present.

"GERB is about having more entrepreneurs and working people and less state. All of Rumen Radev's measures are about how to collect more money from working people," Borisov pointed out.

He refused to comment in detail on the measures of the "Radev" cabinet, but stressed that the introduction of an excess profit tax will be paid by citizens. GERB will eliminate the measures of "Progressive Bulgaria" when people trust the party it leads, Borisov assured.

He also commented on the forecast of the "Fitch" rating agency, which maintains a high rating for Bulgaria due to the adoption of the euro, which took place during the GERB-led cabinet of Rosen Zhelyazkov. At the same time, Borisov did not ignore the serious warnings of the rating agency to our country.

"Fitch" said two things: inflation and large public expenditures will put the economy in the red, that is, they will burden it. If we enter a similar scenario, there is no way out. We will look for Dyankov again, but not to offer a lean pizza, but something that has", noted the GERB leader and stated that the only way out in this situation is "Progressive Bulgaria" and Radev to go.

He emphasized that under the current policy, people are both impoverished and in debt. "We at GERB want to spend as much as we earn", Borisov emphasized.

According to him, the best assessment of the state of the Bulgarian state is the fact that he found a country with about 30 billion GDP, and left with approximately 120 billion.