Iliana Yotova: The Bulgarian position was clearly expressed in my speech to 189 UN countries

The Bulgarian position was clearly expressed in my speech to 189 countries. This was commented by President Iliana Yotova to journalists in Yambol on the occasion of her statement to the UN General Assembly. “The highlights were first the war in Ukraine and the fact that there cannot be a military solution, that we need to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible, that in order to have negotiations, the arguments cannot be ultimatums“, Yotova also said.

She pointed out that she also emphasized the role of the European Union. "As well as the fact that all parties to the conflict must be invited, I have emphasized several times the extremely large role that the European Union must play. And within the European Union, Bulgaria has every opportunity to propose good solutions together with its partners, of course," said the president.

According to her, Bulgaria's geographical location and proximity to the military conflict are among the reasons why the country is concerned about the topic. "The war is being fought a few hundred kilometers from here, because there is already a huge threat to the Black Sea. By the way, a significant part of this speech was dedicated precisely to the security of the Black Sea, which is now becoming not a national but a global problem," said Yotova.

“I emphasized that if shipping is not ensured, this threatens Africa with food famine. These are already topics from the large organization, the United Nations, which will at least cause new migration waves to the European continent“, said the president.

“My speech was received extremely well. I cannot hide my satisfaction, because I was congratulated afterwards by many leaders and received three new invitations to participate in world programs and congresses for peace. My words were heard“, said Yotova.

This is not a declaration, not a document of the UN, even less of the Security Council. This is a statement of 40 countries regarding the war in Ukraine, the president emphasized. “I wanted it to be reflected in the Bulgarian position, in the Bulgarian understanding of how there should be peace, how there should be negotiations, how diplomatic channels should be opened“, said the president.

Yotova explained why she was not present in the group photo. “We have not withdrawn from this declaration, it also contains elements with which we cannot disagree. But since our position has not been stated in any way, that is why I was not present in this photo“, said the president.

According to her, the document was not subject to voting or signing. “But this is a document in which neither voting nor signing is done. This is simply a statement“, pointed out Yotova.

She emphasized that she wants the Bulgarian position to be clearly reflected. “I am a person with self-confidence, as a head of state from Bulgaria, as a head of state of a state that is part of the European Union, a full member. I want these things to be reflected. I have the self-confidence for that“, said Yotova.

The president added that the general photo was not at the level of heads of state, since representatives at the level of foreign ministers participated in it. “Bulgaria as a whole is not withdrawing from this statement“, Yotova also said. According to her, this statement “you will not see it anywhere in the official documents of the United Nations“.

According to the president, the speculations on the topic are part of the so-called mud campaign and smear wars, for which she was prepared even when the initiative committee that nominated her as a presidential candidate was established.

In Yambol, Yotova met with supporters at the “Bezisten“ Cultural and Information Center, and later she will present Annual Awards for Organic Producers of Bulgaria in various categories within the framework of the National Bio Fest, organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, which the city is hosting.