A semi-wild goat survived 25 days without water in a rock trap near Balchik, it was rescued

An unusual rescue operation in Balchik ended with a happy ending, after volunteers, climbers and veterinary students managed to pull out a semi-wild goat alive and in relatively good condition, which had spent more than 25 days in a narrow rock niche, the BGNES correspondent from the region reported.

The animal fell into the natural trap in the villa area “Momchil“, where it remained blocked for more than three weeks. During all this time, the goat was without access to water and relied solely on the scarce vegetation around it. In order to survive, it even dug for roots from which to extract the moisture it needed.

The story of the herd began about two or three years ago. After the death of an elderly woman from the area, her heirs went abroad and left the animals at large. Among them was a male Anglo-Nubian goat and several females of a local primitive Bulgarian breed. Gradually, the goats multiplied and began to inhabit the rocky terrain near Balchik in a semi-wild manner.

The signal for the distressed animal was given by Raya Georgieva and Dimitar Dimitrov. The two did not remain just signal senders, but actively participated in the organization of the rescue operation. They provided their all-terrain vehicles, to which the rescue team's ropes were subsequently fixed.

However, the terrain turned the operation into a serious test. The sandy-rocky terrain was steep, friable and difficult to access, which required precise coordination and experience.

The organizer and driving force of the operation was Chief. Dr. Rusko Petrov from the Wildlife Rescue Center at “Green Balkans“. The team was also joined by veterinary medicine students from the Thracian University.

A particularly important role in the coordination was played by freshman Nadya Alieva, who is from the region and knows the specifics of the terrain well.

The riskiest part of the operation - descending the sheer cliffs and pulling the goat - was taken over by experienced climbers Rusko Petrov, Stoyko Stefanov and Antoni Kapralov.

After the long ordeal, the animal was removed from the rock niche in surprisingly good condition. Despite hunger, thirst and stress, the goat was vital enough to be transported.

Samples were taken from the animal for research, and the rescue team decided to place it in the Dobrich Zoo. There, the goat will spend its old age under constant care and in a safe environment.

The story from Balchik shows something else - that behind a single signal of a distressed animal, an entire rescue chain can be built, when citizens, professionals, climbers and future veterinarians act together.

And among the harsh rocky terrains of Bulgaria, such trials are not uncommon. Near the medieval fortress of Monyak in Kardzhali, rising nearly 600 meters above the "Studen Kladenets" dam, the sheer cliffs are also a natural home for wild animals that fight daily for survival among the Chukars.

However, the Balchik goat got its happy ending - after more than 25 days in the rock trap, it is now in a safe place.