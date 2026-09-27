Nikolay Popov: You will hear terrible facts about what happened to Siyana

Nikolay Popov, whose daughter Siyana died in a serious accident 18 months ago, announced new shocking circumstances surrounding the investigation of the tragedy. According to a post on his personal profile, official expert reports on the case prove that the girl was not provided with adequate emergency care after the incident.

Attempt to replace the truth

The blackened father states that the case of his daughter is a mirror of the entire reality in the country – from the condition of the roads and the behavior of the drivers, through the health system, to the investigative authorities and the justice system.

“In addition to being brutally crushed and left to die by the perpetrator of this outrage, in addition to an attempt to change the truth about the accident, new facts have now emerged that she was not even provided with adequate emergency medical care“, writes Popov.

He explicitly emphasizes that these are not his personal hypotheses, but official conclusions attached to the court case.

The Battle for Justice

In his emotional address, Nikolay Popov categorically refuses to remain silent, defining it as socially dangerous. He announced his participation in the morning block of NOVA TV on Monday, where he will publicly present the facts surrounding Siyana's death in the hope that similar outrages will not befall other families.

The man sharply criticized the attempts of certain political figures and activists to belittle his efforts in search of the truth.

„Making fun of the fight of a father who lost his only child is more than base. Despite everything, I will not give up!“, concludes Nikolay Popov.