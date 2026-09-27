Crooked road markings: Why the lines between Lesnovo and Gara Elin Pelin are winding

A winding marking on the road between the villages of Gara Elin Pelin and Lesnovo.

Along with the potholes in the road, the center line is not placed in a way that divides the two lanes into equal halves. The municipality explained to NOVA that the winding markings are the result of an attempt by the local government to save money.

„We had hired such a company to do the markings. We decided that this would be very expensive. And why not do it ourselves. So we bought a machine. We used to have another employee who worked with this machine.

But for the new boy we were training, it is new. We had a lot of problems when we did the markings during the day, because there is traffic. And accordingly, from fatigue and the fact that we had problems with the currents with the machine. Not that I justify it, no, we justify ourselves.

The mistake was made. I don't think it's that fatal. It will be fixed. On Friday, as soon as we saw what had happened, measures were taken from Monday to act on the issue”, said the executive director of the municipal enterprise BKD – Elin Pelin Petar Milev.