BIRD: Peevski will have to look for a new party headquarters

The Administrative Court in Sofia rejected the appeal of “DPS - New Beginning” against the seizure of their party headquarters at “Vrabcha” Street 23, reports the investigative website BIRD. With a ruling dated September 24 this year, the magistrates confirmed the government's decision, by which the key property in the capital is returned for use by the National Revenue Agency (NRA).

Court reasons and practice

The court has left the appeal of the political formation led by Delyan Peevski without consideration. According to the judge's reasoning, the decisions of the Council of Ministers, which exercise powers under the State Property Act, are not subject to judicial review.

The ruling also cites the long-standing practice of the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC). This means that the current decision of the first instance court has a serious chance of being confirmed at the second, final instance.

The background to the property

The battle for the building on “Vrabcha" Street began at the end of 2024. Then the government of Dimitar Glavchev decided to vacate the premises used by the National Revenue Agency in order to accommodate the newly formed formation around Delyan Peevski there.

However, the situation took a turn in July 2026, when the caretaker cabinet, appointed by President Rumen Radev, voted on a new decision in the completely opposite direction. It was this last government act that was the subject of the court challenge, which has now failed.

Expected tax audits

With its return to the old building, the revenue agency will also have to consider an official signal against Peevski himself, filed by former Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev.

According to BIRD, real action is expected from the agency. The journalists point out that „a full tax audit of his inexplicable wealth" is forthcoming and add that, if legal prerequisites are present, the procedure may proceed in a special order, including a reversal of the burden of proof.