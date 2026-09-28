Assoc. Prof. Kiselova ironically: Drink the available homemade brandy, declare it in your Annual Tax Return

Please, don't panic! Let's clarify: 1. Tax laws are in effect from now on! Drink the available homemade brandy, declare it in your Annual Tax Return or in an ad hoc Declaration to the CPC. As a last resort, call it wine!

This ironic comment was written by constitutionalist Assoc. Prof. Natalia Kiselova on her Facebook page, in connection with the planned changes by the Ministry of Finance for the storage of the alcoholic beverage, quoted by "Focus".

Here is the text that Kiselova published on the social network:

Please, don't panic!

Let's clarify::

1. Tax laws are in effect from now on! Drink the available homemade brandy, declare it in your Annual Tax Return or in an ad hoc Declaration to the CPC. As a last resort, call it wine! Since sour wine can become brandy, why shouldn't brandy be declared an improved wine?

2. From now on, don't put homemade gyulovitsa, slivova or grozdanka in plastic bottles. There are compote jars, in extreme cases, bottles of sparkling wine!

3. To everyone at the village cauldron: standardize the notes and how they will be distributed for paid excise duty!

Let's see the wording of the norm and we will interpret it again in the future!