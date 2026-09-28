The Democratic Party is proposing a bill that will allow people to safely make, give away and sell small amounts of brandy and wine

“Democratic Bulgaria” is developing a bill that will allow producers of small amounts of home-made alcohol to safely comply with the law, without hiding and without anyone harassing them with checks for homemade brandy given by someone else, as the government is proposing.

“We are proposing a bill developed with experts and various interested parties, with which people will be able to safely make, give away and sell small amounts of brandy and wine. This initiative will stop the nonsense that the authorities are currently doing. Everything will be within the law, without domestic producers having to worry that someone from the "Customs" Agency will knock on the door with the question "Can I come in and check your brandy?", said Bozhidar Bozanov, quoted by the party's press center.

He emphasized that the idea of the Ministry of Finance to ban the possession of foreign domestic brandy is ridiculous and promised devastating criticism if such texts are put to a vote in parliament.

“What is worrying is that the same department proposes tax laws and a budget. If something like this comes out of them, even if only for public discussion, the question of political adequacy can be raised with a bang,” Bozanov concluded.