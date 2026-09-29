Weather today, forecast for Tuesday, September 29: Cloudy, in places it will rain

Cloudy weather will prevail over most of Bulgaria on Tuesday, September 29. In places in Eastern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions, light rain will fall, and precipitation above 2000 meters will be snow, reports the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. “Cloudy weather will prevail“, says the institute's forecast.

A moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast, which will temporarily strengthen in the eastern regions. Minimum temperatures will be between 7° and 12°, and maximums – mainly between 18° and 23°. For Sofia, the forecast is for around 8° in the morning and 19° during the day, in Plovdiv – around 11° and 21°, in Varna – around 14° and 20°, and in Burgas – around 15° and 21°.

Over the mountains, the cloudiness will be significant, with the possibility of rain and snow precipitation in the higher parts. The wind there will be moderate to strong from the north-northeast. Along the Black Sea coast, the cloudiness will also be more often significant, with the northeast wind being felt more strongly.

The forecast for Tuesday comes after a mostly sunny Monday, when temperatures will reach 19°-24°. Over the next 24 hours, the cloudiness will increase, and precipitation will be mainly in the eastern half of the country and in the mountains.

Sources: Vesti, BTA