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Nearly 12,500 sunflower and corn producers will receive over €22 million

Nearly 12,500 sunflower and corn producers will receive over €22 million

This is compensation for the damage caused by the drought in 2025.

Sep 28, 2026 22:51 41

Nearly 12,500 sunflower and corn producers will receive over €22 million - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

12,451 sunflower and corn farmers will be supported due to the damage caused by the drought and high temperatures in 2025. The compensation rates for farmers have been determined by an order of the Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski. They will receive €22.2 million, of which €7.4 million are funds from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF), and €14.8 million is additional national funding. The total support rate is 17.46 euros/ha.

The support aims to compensate farmers for income losses due to adverse weather conditions in 2025, which led to a significant reduction in sunflower yields and serious damage to corn crops.

The State Fund “Agriculture“ is expected to make payments by 30 September 2026 at the latest.


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