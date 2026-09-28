Important news in FACTS on 28.09.2026

Galab Donev explained "some misunderstood proposals" for domestic brandy

The Minister of Finance Galab Donev explained "some misunderstood proposals" included in the proposed changes to the Law on Excise Duties and Tax Warehouses, informs novini.bg.

Alexander Pulev: Specov established price pressure on „Lukoil“

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Alexander Pulev announced in the program „Since the Day“ on BNT 1 that, according to the expert opinion of the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC), price pressure was exercised at the beginning of the year by the previous special manager of „Lukoil“ Rumen Spetsov.

Citizens protested demanding the disclosure of the truth in the case “Petrohan – Okolchica“

Citizens gathered in protest in front of the Courthouse in Sofia demanding the disclosure of the truth in the case “Petrohan – Okolchica“, BTA reported.

Protest against Rumen Radev closed the "Nezavisimost" square in Sofia

Citizens gathered to protest against President Iliana Yotova and closed "Nezavisimost" Square, BTA reported.

Iliyana Yotova announced a national program for youth

Our biggest concern is young people, we need a structured national program for them. This was stated by presidential candidate Iliana Yotova at a pre-election meeting in Popovo. She pointed out that today young Bulgarians feel insecurity and anxiety about whether they will have normal incomes tomorrow, whether they will be able to practice the profession they studied for.

On concession! Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov announced which will be the first highway in Bulgaria

„We are not nature killers, but we are not human killers either. In a year and a half we will be ready to give the Ruse - Makaza highway on concession.“ This was announced in Kardzhali today by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Arch. Ivan Shishkov, quoted by the department.

BNB to Galab Donev: We will not participate in political polemics

The Bulgarian National Bank will not participate in political polemics and will continue to present its professional assessments within its legal mandate. This was stated by the central bank in connection with the public statements about the position of Governor Dimitar Radev from September 25.

Yavor Dachkov: Asen Vassilev is emerging as the main troll in the election campaign

Asen Vassilev is emerging as the main troll in the election campaign. Every day he spreads some lie that the PP-DB trolls pick up on social networks.

Assoc. Prof. Kiselova ironically: Drink the homemade brandy you have, declare it in your Annual Tax Return

Please, don't panic! Let's clarify: 1. The tax laws are in effect going forward! Drink the homemade brandy you have, declare it in your Annual Tax Return or in an ad hoc Declaration to the CPC. As a last resort, call it wine!

Kiril Petkov: Robin Hood, but in reverse?!

Robin Hood, but in reverse?!

This nonsense with a tax of 1000 euros for a bottle of brandy sounds like another mistake by the government, which they will probably have to fix quickly.

But it, together with the fact that “Lukoil“ apparently has no problem importing oil at prices above the average European ones, while Bulgaria is among the countries with the largest increase, shows the way of thinking of this government.

Something like Robin Hood, but in reverse — they take from the poor to give to the rich.

New testimony about Borisov's arrest 4 years ago: The former Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior did not know in advance

The former Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, and now an MP from "Progressive Bulgaria", Petar Todorov, did not know in advance about the arrest four years ago of GERB leader Boyko Borisov, the party's PR Sevdelina Arnaudova and the former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov.

Asen Vassilev: PB's fight with the oligarchy went through pensioners, children and reached home-made brandy

The fight of "Progressive Bulgaria" with the oligarchy went through pensioners, children, food vouchers – and reached home-made brandy. This was written on his Facebook page by the leader of "We continue the change" Assen Vassilev, quoted by "Focus".

Shishkov: We are starting inspections of public construction contracts

„We are starting inspections of public construction contracts. Wherever money is given – regardless of whether from the republican budget or through European funding, the state will enter its role. This means an inspection not only of the public contract itself, but also of the method of implementation.“ This was said in Haskovo today by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, arch. Ivan Shishkov. „The main goal is to achieve quality construction, to achieve the effect of what we give money for in favor of society. There will be inspections in all cases of doubts or concerns. We can make them massive, it depends on the results“, he also said.

Ninova: For two bottles of brandy - 1000 euro fine. For 5 kg. cocaine - pardon

For two bottles of brandy - 1000 euro fine.

For 5 kg. cocaine - pardon.

This says everything about Radev's party and their presidential candidate Yotova.

Makulevis break silence, demand exhumation of their son

Yani Makulev, the father of Alexander, who was found dead in a camper under Okolchitsa Peak, along with the bodies of Ivaylo Kalushev and Nikolay Zlatkov, broke his silence. He and his family issued a new statement regarding the prosecutor's briefing on September 14.



From the statement it is clear that the family will request an exhumation of the body and new sampling.

Emergency replacement of the guardrails has begun

The emergency replacement of damaged guardrails on the roads has already begun, and the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency is preparing an analysis of the places where the problems are most serious. This was stated by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov in the building of the Haskovo Regional Administration, quoted by Nova TV.

Hristo Gadjev: Do you want to treat yourself to a wedding? Not even in "Progressive Bulgaria"! Galab Donev is watching!

"Do you want to treat yourself to a wedding? Not even in "Progressive Bulgaria"! And Galab Donev is watching! After fixing the state, the government is introducing draconian fines for possession of homemade brandy". This was written by the MP from the GERB-SDF parliamentary group Hristo Gadzhev regarding the planned changes by the Ministry of Finance for the storage of alcoholic beverages, reported by "Focus".

FSC launches Facebook page with investment warnings

Investors who are worried about being deceived can now also get information from the FSC page on the social network Facebook. Starting this week, the Commission is expanding its information channels with a new space for financial literacy and consumer protection. Thus, the FSC is increasing the opportunities for access to useful and understandable information that helps citizens recognize financial risks and make more informed decisions.