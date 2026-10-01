Truck hits patrol car and another car in Stara Zagora

A patrol car was hit by a truck in an accident in Stara Zagora this morning. The incident occurred around 8:00 on the city's ring road, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

According to initial information, the truck was driven by a 50-year-old man. Due to a technical malfunction, he failed to stop and successively hit the patrol car and a car driven by a 40-year-old man.

No one was injured in the accident.

A one-year-old child was injured in a chain crash in Stara Zagora

The three drivers were tested for alcohol use, and the samples were negative.

A team from the “Traffic Police“ sector is on site. According to information from BTA, traffic in the area is not disrupted.