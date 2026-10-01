Asen Nenchev is the new Executive Director of the Bulgarian Investment Agency

By order of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev, effective today, Asen Nenchev has been appointed Executive Director of the Bulgarian Investment Agency (BIA).

Asen Nenchev holds a Master of Management from Imperial College London and a Bachelor of Economics and Business from University College London, where he defended his thesis on “Foreign Direct Investment and Their Impact on Economic Growth“.

He has over 20 years of professional experience in London and Bulgaria. He has held senior positions, been a member of management and supervisory bodies in the public and private sectors, with a focus on corporate finance, the energy sector, business transformation and strategic development.

His career includes work in international financial companies in London, including Merrill Lynch and Société Générale. Nenchev was the Executive Director of “Sofia Tech Park“, where he was responsible for the management and development of the organization and its strategic directions.

He has extensive experience in the management and development of strategic investment projects, as well as in the fields of finance, investments and strategic management.

Mr. Nenchev takes over from the current Executive Director of BAI, Angel Ivanov, who was acting as interim CEO.

“I am here to present Bulgaria in the best possible way to the world and to attract more investments. This is a top priority of the government and my personal goal. I hope that with joint efforts we can build on what has been achieved so far and continue to develop Bulgaria as an attractive investment destination," said the new Executive Director Asen Nenchev upon taking office.