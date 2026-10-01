Mitskoski and Karakachanov "bite" for the relics of Tsar Samuil

The refusal of the North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mitskoski to visit Sofia caused a new sharp exchange of positions between VMRO and VMRO - DPMNE.

The occasion is the ceremony to welcome the mortal remains of the Bulgarian Tsar Samuil, which will be transferred from Greece to Bulgaria on October 3, dnes.bg summarized.

VMRO-DPMNE sharply criticized the leader of VMRO Krasimir Karakachanov, who invited Mitskoski to the ceremony. Karakachanov, for his part, stated that the position of the ruling party in North Macedonia shows continued anti-Bulgarianism and lack of respect for the agreements between the two countries.

Mickoski refused the invitation to Sofia

In the VMRO-DPMNE position, they recommended that Karakachanov invite his associates Zoran Zaev, former Prime Minister of the RSM, as well as Venko Filipche, leader of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia /SDSM/.

"By the way, let's not forget that Zaev was the one who said that the Bulgarians were liberators, not fascists, that they were administrators, that the Macedonian language existed after 1944, etc. And Venko Filipche still has an identical position to Bulgarian politics today – first the Bulgarians in the Constitution, and then everything else.

These are the motives of a shameful and treacherous policy, publicly established in the Prespa Treaty and the Bulgarian Treaty of Good Neighborhood, which are two sides of the same coin", VMRO-DPMNE stated in their position.

"On the occasion of the beating in the chest with the transfer of the relics of Tsar Samuil to Bulgaria, we will recall that the English King Richard I is in France, although this does not make him French. At the same time, we will also recall the wise move of Bulgaria in the past, when the relics of Gotse Delchev were transferred to Macedonia.

It would be good to explain then what Gotse Delchev is for them and for the Bulgarian speakers? For us, unlike Zaev, Filipche or Karakachanov, the truth is simple – this is one of the brightest figures in Macedonian history. Unfortunately, this wisdom is not in official Sofia, but at the same time we congratulate it for the admiration with which Bulgaria honors the work of Tsar Samuil, who has an indelible mark on Macedonia", they also state in the position.

Karakachanov calls for a more categorical Bulgarian position

The honorary chairman of VMRO Krasimir Karakachanov did not remain obliging and stated that it is evident that the ruling DPMNE in North Macedonia not only does not respect the Treaty of Friendship and Good Neighborhood, as well as the general decision of the joint commission on historical issues, which clarified who Tsar Samuil was.

"It is also clear in their response that the ruling party in RSM will not give up its open anti-Bulgarianism, which on the one hand harms inter-neighborly relations, but on the other is also the main obstacle to starting their negotiations for membership in the European Union. union", Karakachanov is of the opinion.

This letter from the ruling party in North Macedonia should serve Bulgarian diplomacy to form a much clearer and more categorical position that does not allow for compromises on any of the topics important to Bulgaria and the Bulgarians, Karakachanov is categorical.

Karakachanov pointed to the plaque of Ivan Vladislav in Bitola and sent Mickoski there

Regarding the position of the DPMNE, the leader of the VMRO, Dr. Krasimir Karakachanov, who is a historian and a doctor of international law and international relations, also commented as follows:

„I do not know if King Richard I is buried in France - let this be a question that the French and the English discuss. The important thing is that over the last 1000 years since Tsar Samuil's death, his contemporaries have defined him as the king of the Bulgarians, not the king of any Macedonians. Including Basil II, who blinded Tsar Samuil's soldiers, is called a Bulgar-killer, not a Macedonian-killer. And Tsar Samuil's successor, Tsar Ivan Vladislav, defines himself as a Bulgarian king and heir to the Bulgarian Tsar Samuil, as he himself wrote on a stone tablet.

All historians over the last 1000 years, including current historical science around the world, incl. and Serbian historical science, have always recognized and defined Tsar Samuil only and exclusively as a Bulgarian ruler, and a king of all Bulgarians, although some of them in the Republic of North Macedonia today do not want to recognize him.

If Mr. Mickoski does not want to come to Sofia, then perhaps it would not be a bad idea to go together with his fellow ministers to Bitola, where the plaque of this same Bulgarian Tsar Ivan Vladislav is exhibited in the local museum.