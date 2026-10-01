Minister Petrova: Units 7 and 8 of the Kozloduy NPP are a key priority

The construction of Units 7 and 8 of the Kozloduy NPP is a key priority of the government, said Minister of Energy Iva Petrova, who opened the Fifth International Nuclear Conference in Sofia.

The Energy Minister emphasized that nuclear energy is a strategic choice for the energy security and future of Bulgaria.

The focus of the talks at the energy forum, which is taking place today and tomorrow in the capital, are precisely the projects that need to move from concepts to real implementation. Among them is the construction of the new two nuclear reactors at the Kozloduy NPP.

Minister Iva Petrova highlighted the solid foundation on which Bulgaria stands with more than five decades of experience in the exploitation of nuclear power - with an established professional community and expert potential:

"The government's position is clear. Nuclear energy will continue to be one of the main pillars of our national energy security. The Kozloduy NPP is of key importance in the Bulgarian electricity system. For the cabinet, the implementation of units 7 and 8 of the Kozloduy NPP is a specific priority. This is a project of strategic importance not only for the Bulgarian energy sector, but also for the country's economy."

Bulgaria will also seek new capacities in the development of small modular reactors. The new nuclear capacities are important not only for the country, but also for the stability of the electricity system in the Eastern European region, where the need for reliable low-carbon electricity is increasing, Minister Iva Petrova pointed out.

"Our goal is for as much of this added value as possible to remain in the Bulgarian economy and for Bulgarian companies to also be an active part of the supply chain".