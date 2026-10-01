The donations for 4 of the presidential candidate pairs are worth 387,891.50 euros

The National Audit Office announced information about the donations of 4 of the 27 presidential candidate pairs in the elections. The total amount of money donated by the four pairs is 387,891.50 euros.

The monetary donations from individuals to date are 201,000 euros. The recipients are two initiative committees.

The one of Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev received a total of 163,600 euros from 19 donations. The largest donation is 100,000 euros.

The initiative committee of Iliana Yotova and Kiril Valchev received 37,400 euros from 48 donations. For them, the largest donation is 5,000 euros.

The funds from candidates and members of initiative committees total 186,891.50 euros. Of these, 16,893.50 euros are cash funds, and 169,998 euros are non-cash funds.

By September 30, parties and initiative committees had to submit initial information on donations, funds provided, declarations of origin and agencies they work with.

After the end of the campaign, participants must submit their income and expenditure reports to the National Audit Office by December 4, and in the case of a runoff - until December 11, 2026. After that, the institution will conduct an audit of the compliance of the declared income and expenses in the cases provided for by law.