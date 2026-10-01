About 22,000 people without income will receive the wood heating subsidy at once

About 22,000 people without income will receive the full amount of the wood heating subsidy at once, the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova told journalists. She explained that the division of the energy subsidy payment into two tranches was imposed by the possibilities of the 2026 budget. For people who do not heat with wood, the divided payment is not a problem, but this is not the case for those who use wood for heating, the minister explained.

"At least those people who really have no income and cannot provide the entire payment in early autumn will receive the full amount for wood heating. This is what we could do within this year," commented Efremova.

She also announced that the Christmas allowances will be paid in November in accordance with national legislation and added that the MLSP monitors prices, inflation, the economic situation and the purchasing power of the population and, if necessary, additional measures will be provided to support the population during the most difficult winter months.

Efremova also said that she has requested an increase in all family benefits for children, including monthly and one-time benefits for next year. "I hope that we will be successful and that 70 million euros more will be available in the budget of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy for family policies for children", the minister added, specifying that this amount is separate from maternity benefits and tax breaks, which are even larger.

The total package of measures related to raising children and supporting families amounts to an additional 300 million euros for the next year, the social minister indicated.

Minister Natalia Efremova participated in the opening of a newly built home for the elderly in the village of Lipnitsa, Vratsa.