Enhanced security measures for the welcoming of Tsar Samuil's remains in Sofia will be in place from the morning of October 3. This was announced at a briefing by the Chief of Police. Inspector Ivan Georgiev from the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR).

The organization of the event, which will be held at “Knyaz Alexander Batenberg“ Square, will begin at 4:00 a.m. on October 3.

The “Knyaz Alexander Batenberg“ parking lot, “Knyaz Alexander I“ Str. in the section between “Tsar Osvoboditel“ Blvd. and “Gurko“ Str., the area in front of the Archaeological Museum, in front of the Bulgarian National Bank, as well as the area around the Patriarchal Cathedral “St. Alexander Nevski“ will be cleared of motor vehicles. Part of “Moskovska“ Street, as well as “Nikolay Gyaurov“ Square, will also be cleared.

Around 10:00 a.m., traffic will be gradually stopped on “Tsar Osvoboditel“ Blvd. in the section between “Dondukov“ Street and “G. S. Rakovski“ Street. A double police cordon will be set up in this area. The event itself will take place in the first round, and citizens will be admitted in the second.

Citizens with prohibited items and objects will not be admitted – among them are glass bottles, metal sticks and any objects that can endanger people's lives and health.

Around 12:00 p.m., traffic will be restricted along the route from Sofia Airport, ul. „Mimi Balkanska“, ul. „Bruxelles“, ul. „Tsarigradsko Shosse“, ul. „Tsar Osvoboditel“ and ul. „G. S. Rakovski“. The restriction will be minimal in order not to overload traffic.

There will be filtering points, and the checking of citizens will be selective.

550 employees of the SDVR and about 200 employees of the General Directorate „Gendarmerie, Special Operations and Combating Terrorism“ (GDZHOBT) to the Ministry of Interior will be engaged in security during the event.

The procession with the relics of Tsar Samuil will pass along Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., Rakovska St., Oborishte St. and Paris St., and citizens will not be able to move along with the procession on the roadway, but they can move on the sidewalk.