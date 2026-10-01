Katya Ivkova: I revoked the license of the Medicus Alpha hospital in Plovdiv

"On September 2 of this year, I received a report from the Executive Agency „Medical Supervision" with a proposal to revoke the license of the „Medicus Alpha" hospital, said the Minister of Health Katya Ivkova during her hearing in the relevant parliamentary committee.

The Minister of Health explained that the report was quite detailed, containing absolutely all the findings, writes BGNES.

„It has been established that the medical facility has been operating outside the issued license for activity. It was issued in 2011. Based on this report, containing a proposal to revoke the permit, I also received an internal report from the relevant deputy minister, after which I issued an order," Ivkova said.

She specified that there is no evidence that the Ministry of Health received an official request to revoke the permit of the medical facility back in February.

According to the Minister of Health, the Executive Agency "Medical Supervision" used external persons to ensure that the most accurate inspection could be carried out, noting that it is a fact that they managed to provide her with a report on September 2.