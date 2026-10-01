Petar Volgin to BNT: "Vazrazhdane" does not betray its positions!

“People have heard endless promises. But the cause of "Vazrazhdane" must be connected to our national ideal. And our national ideal must be to be an independent state! We must work for our own independence!“, said Petar Volgin, a vice-presidential candidate in the presidential candidate pair nominated by "Vazrazhdane" - Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin.

The long-time journalist from the Bulgarian National Radio stressed in the morning block of BNT that the Bulgarian rulers should not wait for someone from the outside to tell them what they should do, which union they should join and where they should buy gas from. And this is what is worthy of being a national cause.

According to him, there are still no clear messages from the people participating in the campaign. “The most important thing is to talk about the future of Bulgaria, and about what can unite us. Up to this point, “Vazrazhdane“ has shown that it does not betray its positions and people can trust us.“

When asked by the BNT presenters about the diasporas abroad, Petar Volgin explained that Bulgaria must become a better place to live so that Bulgarians living abroad can want to return to Bulgaria. And this requires a change in the political elite. Politicians must not lie and must do what they promise during their campaigns. In order for Bulgaria to move forward.

The “Vazrazhdane“ Party is ready for dialogue, because there are things that are more important than purely party interest. It is very important to be able to formulate a common goal and this distinguishes a statesman from an ordinary politician. Because an ordinary politician often works to achieve some narrow party goal, while a statesman works for the better future of Bulgaria.

„There should be changes in the powers of the president, I am a supporter of the idea that the Bulgarian president should have more powers than now. I hope that we will get to this conversation, because the current situation is not normal.“

Regarding the procedure for obtaining Bulgarian citizenship, the MEP and candidate for vice president of „Vazrazhdane“ stated that each case is specific, there is no way to put a single framework, but when it is examined carefully and thoroughly, the risk of a bad decision is minimized. When ethnic Bulgarians living in other countries want Bulgarian citizenship, it is most natural for their cases to be resolved positively.

“Politics should be done in a way that meets the interests of Bulgaria. There should not be an ideological matrix and saying “with these never“, but “with these always“, this is not a smart approach“, concluded Petar Volgin and called on voters to vote with ballot number 11.