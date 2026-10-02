Vladimir Nikolov crashed in Sofia

Former national volleyball player and current MP from “Progressive Bulgaria“ Vladimir Nikolov was involved in a traffic accident in Sofia. The accident occurred on the territory of a gas station in the area of “Konstantin Velichkov“ and “Todor Aleksandrov“ boulevards. Photos were distributed in the Facebook group “Catastrophes in Sofia“.

According to initial information, no one was injured in the collision. The damage to the cars was also minor. Photos of the incident have been distributed on social networks.

There is still no official confirmation of the exact cause of the accident. Among the versions being circulated is an incorrectly performed maneuver on the territory of the gas station.

After the collision, tension arose between the two drivers. According to posts on social media, one of the drivers reacted aggressively, while Vladimir Nikolov insisted that the police be called.