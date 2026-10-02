Alex Filipova, daughter of Iliyan Filipov, published a strongly emotional message on social networks after the loss of her father. In the text, she describes his dedication, humanity and endless love for the family, while expressing gratitude to all people and the football community for the moral support provided.

An extraterrestrial and unattainable ideal

In her address, Filipova shares intimate memories and sincere feelings, describing her father as her greatest life ideal from an early age. She emphasizes his responsibility, perseverance and way of thinking, which have always inspired her.

„My father was an extraterrestrial. He was unattainable. "Since I was little, I have had him as my greatest ideal and dream," Alex Filipova wrote on her profile. She adds that her every decision in life was dictated by the immense desire to make him proud and happy.

The daughter tells of the simple human joys they shared together - songs, walks in the forest, simple food and herbal tea. She describes a person who loved people deeply and truly enjoyed their love.

Fight for justice and tireless work

According to the text, Iliyan Filipov was an extremely active person, strongly empathetic to the problems of others. His heiress says that he did not tolerate injustice and always intervened to help, accepting other people's battles as his own.

She describes a true workaholic who slept little and ate rarely, devoting all his energy to work and solving daily cases. “That was his peace – not to rest“, says Filipova, adding that his energy filled both rooms and entire stadiums.

Despite the awareness that some of his decisions may not have been considered correct by everyone, she is adamant that he knew how to convince people of his justice and make them forgive him.

Gratitude to the football community

At the end of her deeply personal message, the young woman thanked everyone who supported the family at this extremely difficult time. She also extends special thanks to the Botev community for the excellent organization and empathy during the past evening.

The publication ends with farewell words, in which the pain of the sudden loss is intertwined with endless love: “I am angry that his last words to me were “Good night, darling, until tomorrow“. Tomorrow has come. And he is gone... Fly high, Dad. It is time for you to rest.“