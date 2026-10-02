Petar Todorov: Slavcho Megerov is from the active criminal contingent of Plovdiv

Slavcho Megerov has been known to the police in Plovdiv for decades and is a person from the active criminal contingent of the city. This was stated in the bTV studio by Petar Todorov, chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Internal Security and Public Order and former director of the ODMVR-Plovdiv, quoted by novini.bg.

Todorov commented on Megerov's criminal past in connection with the investigation into the murder of Plovdiv businessman Iliyan Filipov, for which Megerov was detained.

He said that he had known Megerov since the time he worked in the criminal sector of the Plovdiv police.

According to him, Megerov's name has been associated with a number of serious criminal crimes over the years.

Todorov also recalled a case from 1996, when Megerov participated in a beating in a Plovdiv establishment, in which a person died. He also indicated that he worked on a case related to cashiering.

According to Petar Todorov, one of the main questions now is why a person with such a criminal past remained at large during the latest investigations against him.

He cited as an example the case of the theft of investment gold, in which, according to him, the police collected the necessary evidence and the materials were sent to the prosecutor's office and the investigation.

„Instead of this person being detained in view of his serious criminal past, he did not have the measure of „detention in custody“ and continued his criminal activity,“ Todorov said.

According to him, the broader question of the legislation and the possibility of persons with serious criminal pasts receiving lighter sentences through agreements should also be raised.

„Why such persons, purely legislatively, can get away despite the evidence collected. That's the question," he commented.

In connection with the fact that Filipov, who was an established businessman, entered into a business relationship with a person with a criminal past, Todorov stated that he had no information about the personal motives of the two.

„These are relationships that existed between the two of them and what were the motives for having such business relationships, I cannot comment because I have no information“, he said.

Todorov emphasized that he would not make assumptions about the motive for the murder based solely on these business relationships.

At the moment, the investigation must clarify exactly what the relationship was between Filipov and Megerov, whether there were financial or other disputes between them and whether they were related to the crime.

Megerov has been detained as a suspect in the murder, and the prosecutor's office and the police continue to work on the different versions of the crime.