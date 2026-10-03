Iliana Yotova participates in the celebration of 114 years since the liberation of Blagoevgrad

The Head of State Iliana Yotova will participate in the celebration of 114 years since the Liberation of Gorna Dzhumaya, today's Blagoevgrad. The program is scheduled for October 3 and is part of the events for the city's holiday.

At 17:00, the President will join the "Procession of Memory", which will start from the Courthouse and continue to the "Varosha" district. The open-air exhibition "Gornodzhumaya Street. People, houses, ceremonies" will be opened there, and Iliana Yotova will deliver a congratulatory speech. The head of state's participation was announced by the press service of the president.

Historical reconstruction shows city life in Gorna Dzhumaya

The exhibition is an initiative of the Regional History Museum - Blagoevgrad and is being held for the second year in a row. It presents city life in Gorna Dzhumaya from the beginning to the middle of the 20th century through a reconstruction of a street, buildings, people and crafts from the era.

„Gornodzhumaya Street“ will open its doors at 3:00 p.m. on October 3. The program also includes a festive procession with participants from the „14th Macedonian Infantry Regiment“ Association and „Tradition“ clubs from all over the country. After his arrival in the „Varosha“ quarter the official opening of the reconstruction will take place.

The events are part of the program of the Municipality of Blagoevgrad on the occasion of the city's holiday - October 5. This year it is held under the title “Blagoevgrad celebrates freedom“.

Sources: BTA