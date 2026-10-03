Sofia with restrictions on key boulevards due to the ceremony for Samuil

Key streets and boulevards in Sofia are closed on October 3 due to the solemn ceremony “Bulgaria welcomes Tsar Samuil“. The temporary traffic organization starts with restrictions on staying and parking from 04:00, and from 12:00, the movement of cars in both directions on a number of routes is stopped.

“Temporary traffic organization is introduced in Sofia on October 3“.

From 04:00 until the end of the event, it will not be possible to park on “Knyaz Alexander I“ Square, on “Knyaz Alexander I“ Str. between Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. and Gen. Gurko St., in front of the Archaeological Museum and the Bulgarian National Bank. The ban also covers the Alexander Nevski and Nikolay Gyaurov squares, as well as Moskovska St. in the section between Dunav St. and Georgi S. Rakovski St. This is stated in the announcement of the Sofia Municipality, published by BTA.

Key routes to the center are closed

From 12:00 until the need is no longer necessary and at the discretion of the Traffic Police Department to the SDVR, the entry and movement of cars in both directions on “Mimi Balkanska“ Str. between “Iztochna Tangenta“ Str. and “Bruxelles“ Blvd., on “Bruxelles“ Blvd. to “Tsarigradsko Shosse“ Blvd. and on “Tsarigradsko Shosse“ Blvd. to “Vasil Levski“ Blvd.

The restriction also covers “Tsar Osvoboditel“ Blvd. between “Vasil Levski“ Blvd. and Blvd. „Knyaz Aleksandar Dondukov“, as well as St. „Lege“, St. „Knyaz Aleksandar I“, St. „Dyakon Ignatiy“, St. „Georgi Benkovski“, St. „6-ti septemvri“ and St. „Tsar Shishman“ in the sections indicated by the municipality.

Changes are also planned for St. „15-ti november“, St. „Oborishte“, St. „Moskovska“, St. „Georgi S. Rakovski“, St. „Dunav“ and St. „11-ti avgust“. The official announcement of the Sofia Municipality adds that from 09:00 the traffic on Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. between Georgi S. Rakovski St. and Independence Square may be stopped for preparation of the terrain.

The procession will reach the Basilica of Saint Sophia

The solemn procession starts from Prince Alexander I Square. The participants will pass along Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., turn left onto Georgi S. Rakovski St., and then right onto Oborishte St. to the Basilica „St. Sophia“.

From 12:00, buses transporting participants in the ceremony can stay and park on Blvd. „Knyaginya Maria Luiza“ between Blvd. „Todor Alexandrov“ and St. „Pirotska“, but only in the designated places.

An additional temporary restriction is provided between 13:50 and 14:20 on Blvd. „Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi“ from Sq. „Orlov Most“ to St. „Gen. Gurko“. The measure is related to the holding of the ceremony and artillery salutes.

The state ceremony is dedicated to the welcoming of the mortal remains of Tsar Samuil in Bulgaria. The event at “Knyaz Alexander I“ Square is part of the program for the official return of the remains of the medieval ruler to the country.

Sources: Focus, BTA