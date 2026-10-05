Milan Dimitrov, our compatriot, who was practically kidnapped by the United States for nearly 4 years, was in a Greek prison for some time, then was in American prisons, transferred by the American system not as a person, but as an object, visited a pre-election meeting of “Vazrazhdane” yesterday. Thanks to the political organization that was the only one to stand behind him, even when the state refused to do so, Milan Dimitrov is home today. We recall that “Vazrazhdane” found a lawyer for the Bulgarian in the US, their representatives donated personal funds, and the political organization also held a donation campaign to raise funds for the expensive lawyer's fee. Thanks to the persistence of “Vazrazhdane” today Milan is with his loved ones in his home.

“Thank you very much, I owe my life to you”, Milan Dimitrov said to the gathered crowd, addressing Kostadinov.

He also added that his words were not exaggerated at all, because the American terrorists, as he called the American authorities, were going to leave him in prison for life with an 80-year sentence.

The only ones who stood up for me in Bulgaria were “Vazrazhdane”. The previous and current rulers did nothing, on the contrary - they hindered. They did not even want to contact the American, the Greek authorities, no one wanted to do anything for me. I also thank all the people who supported me, helped me financially. Thanks again to “Vazrazhdane“. If it weren't for them, I would never have gotten out of American prison. This is the only political party in Bulgaria that really cares about people and helps in any way it can. Here I will mention, because it is very indicative, the case of Iva Mihaylova in Macedonia. There is a terrible campaign going on for her. The current president, then vice president Iliana Yotova, stood up for her in front of the European Parliament. Every day she speaks in the news, only this is repeated, all parliamentary groups lined up to go to Macedonia. It wasn't like that for me. The only ones who came to Greece were “Vazrazhdane“. The only ones who helped me were “Vazrazhdane”. I just want to tell you that this is the only party that truly protects Bulgarian citizens and the interests of Bulgaria absolutely selflessly, Milan Dimitrov said.

He wished success to the presidential candidate of "Vazrazhdane" in the election race and added that this is the worthy candidate - the one who stands behind Bulgarians, wherever they are in the world - Kostadin Kostadinov.