Yotova and Valchev: Kardzhali is an example of tolerance and agreement

Kardzhali is a unique model of tolerance and understanding, here differences do not clash, but live in peace. It is an example of achieving agreement. This was stated by the candidates for president and vice president Iliana Yotova and Kiril Valchev at a meeting with citizens in Kardzhali. Both emphasized that Bulgaria and the Bulgarian people are an example of an ethnic model.

„We believe that in Bulgaria we can live in agreement. "It is normal to have contradictions, but we can smooth them out in dialogue," said Iliana Yotova and Kiril Valchev.

The presidential candidate was categorical that the battles that institutions wage against each other must end, that they must stop blocking each other. "The time for such behavior is over. The only way forward for the good of Bulgaria is cooperation between institutions," Yotova emphasized. She pointed out that the presidential institution must work together with other institutions. "Each according to its powers, but together let's work for Bulgaria. Together let's solve the big issues facing the country, and not stand against each other as if on a barricade," the presidential candidate emphasized.

At the meeting, Yotova and Valchev presented their positions on a number of important topics for Bulgaria. As the main one, they pointed out the issue of a better development perspective in the country, which would keep people here, so that they would have a decent job and decent income, and feel safe and protected by the state. On the international stage, Iliyana Yotova emphasized that Bulgaria must have a strong voice with which to defend its national interest.

The presidential candidate thanked all parties and people who support them together with Kiril Valchev. “In our initiative committees - national and local, there are different people, each with their own biography, which we respect. What unites them is that they have all worked and are working for Bulgaria“, Yotova pointed out.

“We believe that Iliana Yotova and Kiril Valchev will be worthy statesmen who will nourish our self-confidence as Bulgarians in a worthy and modern state of the 21st century“, said the executive director of the MHAT – Kardzhali, Prof. Todor Cherkezov, who is a member of the Initiative Committee in support of the presidential candidate couple. “I am proud that our president Iliana Yotova has a cause and it is for peace. I am proud that at all levels in all formats she speaks for peace – in a world torn apart by so many military conflicts“, pointed out Prof. Cherkezov.