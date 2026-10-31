Important news in FACTS on 31.10.2026

A driver saved about 40 passengers in a crash near Mezdra VIDEO

About 40 passengers narrowly avoided a serious tragedy in a crash between a bus and a truck on the Botevgrad-Mezdra road. There are no reports of serious injuries, but the bus and the safety barrier suffered serious material damage.

Without voting machines in three polling stations abroad

The voting machines will not arrive on time at the polling stations in Tenerife, Montreal 1 and Atlanta. This was announced by Alina Dobreva during a meeting of the Central Election Commission.

Truck accident restricts traffic on the “Hemus“ motorway

A truck with a trailer crashed on the “Hemus“ motorway in the Vitinya region while driving towards Varna. Traffic is only in the right lane, and is regulated on site by the “Traffic Police“. According to BNT, there are no reports of casualties.

American P-8A patrols over the Bulgarian zone in the Black Sea

An American naval aircraft Boeing P-8A Poseidon has carried out a surveillance mission over the western part of the Black Sea, flying over international waters within the exclusive economic zone of Bulgaria. The plane had the registration number 170269, and its route included several long circular flights east of the Bulgarian coast.

Ancheva: Judges expect independent people in the new SJC

The large number of applications for members of the new Supreme Judicial Council shows that the judges expect independent and honest people to join the personnel body. This was stated by the I.F. the President of the Supreme Administrative Court Vanya Ancheva before the start of the General Assembly of Judges.

Galina Zakharova called on judges to vote en masse for the SJC

The President of the Supreme Court of Cassation Galina Zakharova called on judges to vote en masse when electing members of the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council from the professional quota.

Nine countries may receive 10% more funds from the EU

Nine countries on the eastern border of The European Union may receive up to 10 percent additional funding in the 2028-2034 programming period due to losses related to the war in Ukraine. This was stated in Varna by Polish MEP Jacek Protas, author of a report on a new fund for the protection of the eastern borders.

Landslide blocks the Troyan-Karnare pass

A landslide blocks traffic through the Troyan-Karnare pass. A fallen rock mass has blocked the roadway about 9 kilometers from the village of Karnare and has stopped the passage of cars.

Seven wagons with ammonium nitrate derailed in Ruse

Seven freight wagons from a train carrying ammonium nitrate have derailed in the area of the Locomotive and Wagon Plant in Ruse. During the incident, part of the load fell to the ground.

CEC: Re-voting by machine is possible in case of error

Voters can re-vote by machine if the message "Your vote has been canceled" appears on the screen or another error is reported in which the vote was not recorded by the device. This is written in new methodological instructions of the Central Election Commission.

Neinski: Radev admits dangerous psychology for the Black Sea

Former Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neinski criticized Prime Minister Rumen Radev for the way the government talks about security in the Black Sea. On bTV, she stated that Bulgaria is seeking to appease Vladimir Putin, instead of clearly naming the risks to national security.

Last changes in the SIC in Burgas before the runoff

Last changes in the composition of the sectional election commissions are taking place in the Burgas region before the runoff for president and vice president on November 1. The changes affect nearly 10% of the commissions, announced the chairman of the Burgas Regional Electoral Commission Georgi Mihov.

Varna prepares a prototype of a 37-meter unmanned ship

The Varna Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Company “Delfin“ is preparing the construction of a prototype of a 37-meter unmanned surface ship. The project is called “Proteus“ and has been developed as a modular platform that can perform various combat and security tasks.

Martin Vladimirov: The pressure on KEWR is obvious

There is serious political pressure on the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission to limit the increase in the price of natural gas, said Martin Vladimirov, director of the “Energy and Climate“ program at the Center for the Study of Democracy. According to him, the proposal of “Bulgargaz“ is reasonable against the background of market trends, and the government should not interfere in the decisions of the independent regulator.

Action “Winter“: What will the traffic police check and how much do tires cost

The traffic police are starting the traditional action “Winter“ on November 1st. The control will continue throughout the month and will be divided into three stages, with the main focus at the end of November being on the technical condition of the vehicles.

Bulgaria received the first of the newly acquired mine countermeasure ships from Belgium PHOTOS

A ceremony was held on Friday at the Naval Base in the city of Zeebrugge, Kingdom of Belgium, to solemnly raise the Bulgarian naval flag on the newly acquired mine countermeasure ship. The previous Belgian warship “Bellis“ with the board number M916 has been assigned the honorary name “Breeze“, our battle fleet specifies.

No oil supplies to Bulgaria have been suspended, Pulev said

No crude oil supply to Bulgaria has been refused and not a single tanker headed to the refinery in Burgas has been stopped or refused. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev in the BNT program “The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov“.