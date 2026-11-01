65 polling stations await Bulgarians in Italy, France, Belgium and Luxembourg for the runoff

Bulgarians in Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy and France can vote in the second round of the presidential elections in a total of 65 polling stations. The largest number of polling stations are in Italy - 29, followed by France with 18, Belgium with 16 and Luxembourg with 2.

In Belgium, election day begins at 7:00 local time and ends at 20:00. If queues form, polling stations can work for up to one more hour. A little over 3,000 people out of about 60,000 Bulgarians living in the country voted in the first round. The highest turnout was recorded at the Permanent Representation of Bulgaria to the European Union - around 600 voters, while 44 people voted in Genk.

There will be a total of 10 voting machines in the Belgian sections, as well as emergency telephones in case of technical problems. Voters who are not previously registered on the lists must submit and sign a declaration to the members of the section commission.

29 sections have been prepared in Italy

In Italy, the vote is organized in 29 sections. Over 47,000 Bulgarians officially reside in the country, and about 3,000 people voted in the first round. Bulgarian tourists also have the right to vote.

Two sections have been opened in the embassy in Rome, and in Milan - three in the Bulgarian school. There are also polling stations in Naples and Bologna, as well as in most areas of the Apennine Peninsula. The exceptions are the island of Sardinia and the regions of Marche and Molise. Heavy rains are forecast in the central and southern parts of Italy, especially along the Adriatic coast.

„Tourists can also vote.“

This is stated in the information of the Bulgarian National Radio about the organization of the vote in Italy.

18 polling stations are operating in France

18 polling stations have been opened in France. In the first round, just over 2,500 people voted, with about 1,100 of them exercising their right to vote at the Bulgarian Embassy in Paris.

Voting will be done by machines in the three Parisian polling stations. There are also machines in the polling stations in Lyon and Nice, where relatively more voters voted in the first round. In Paris, the police presence has been increased after protests and incidents the previous day.

Sources: bnrnews.bg