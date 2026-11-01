Who can vote in a different section of the runoff

Voters who voted in the first round of the presidential elections on October 25 abroad, but will be in Bulgaria for the runoff on November 1, can vote in the section at their permanent address. The same rule applies in the opposite direction - if a person voted in Bulgaria in the first round, but in the second round is abroad, he can exercise his right to vote abroad, subject to the conditions for voting there.

It is not necessary to submit a new application for voting at the current address. The certificates and documents issued for the first round remain valid for the second round. This means that voters who have been granted permission to vote at an address other than their permanent address do not have to go through the procedure again.

How do students vote?

There is a special procedure for students, undergraduates and doctoral students in full-time education when they study in a settlement other than their permanent address. They can choose a section in the settlement where they study.

An identity document and proof of full-time education must be presented to the section election commission. A certified school or student ID card for the relevant academic term is accepted, as well as an official certificate signed by the head of the educational institution. Students who use electronic ID cards must carry a certificate from the university.

Students also sign a declaration that they have not voted and will not vote elsewhere. The Central Election Commission points out that this opportunity also applies to doctoral students, cadets and graduates in full-time education.

Where to check the section

Voters can check the number and address of their section through the electoral list verification system. For people who have applied to vote at their current address, the check shows the section in which they are included for voting.

The rules allow participation in the second round even when the voter is in a different place than the one where he voted a week earlier. However, for voting outside the country, the requirements applicable in the respective country and section remain in force.

Sources: nova.bg