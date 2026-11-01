Weather today, forecast for Sunday, November 1: Rain and yellow code in 18 regions

The weather in Bulgaria will be cloudy and rainy on Sunday, November 1. In many places there will be rainfall, and in Western and Central Bulgaria they will be significant and in places they will be accompanied by thunderstorms.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow code for significant precipitation in 18 regions. The expected amounts there are between 25 and 35 liters per square meter, and in some places even more. “In many places in the country there will be rain“, the NIMH states in its forecast for the day.

Temperatures will remain without a major daily change

Minimum temperatures will be between 6 and 11 degrees, and maximums - mostly between 10 and 15 degrees. In Sofia, around 7 degrees are expected in the morning and around 9 degrees during the day. The wind will be moderate and strong from the east.

It will rain in the mountains, and above 1500-1700 meters the precipitation will turn into snow. Significant precipitation is expected in the massifs of Western and Central Bulgaria, with thunderstorms also possible in places. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 6 degrees, and at 2000 meters - around 0 degrees.

Rain on the Black Sea coast around and after noon

It will be cloudy along the coast. Rain is expected around and after noon, mainly along the southern Black Sea coast. The maximum temperatures will reach 15-16 degrees, the sea water temperature will be 16-17 degrees, and the waves will be around 3 points.