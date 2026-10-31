Over 12,000 polling stations ready for presidential runoff

Over 12,000 polling stations in the country are prepared for the presidential runoff on November 1st. Voting machines and ballot papers have already been delivered, and the buildings where the vote will be held are under police guard.

What is new in the second round is that a brochure with a detailed description of the voting steps will be placed next to each machine. The instructions will be right next to the device and will indicate when the voter should wait for the beep.

„There will be this instruction right next to the machine table. First step and so on. Wait for the sound signal and it should be next to each machine“, said the spokesperson of the Central Election Commission Stoyanka Balova.

The machines are under police guard

In Burgas, the machines were loaded and transported to the sections in the region under police guard. The premises will be handed over to the section election commissions around the beginning of the election day.

“The premises will be taken over under police guard until the beginning of the elections, when they will be handed over to the respective section election commissions, which will happen around the beginning of the election day – at 7 a.m. tomorrow“, said Commissioner Dimitar Dachev, head of the “Security Police“ department at the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs – Burgas.

In the event of a technical problem with a machine that cannot be fixed according to the established procedure, a report is drawn up and voting continues with paper ballots. Paper ballots are provided in all polling stations where they may be required.

What happens if the machine fails

If the machine displays the message “Your vote has been canceled“ or another error, the vote is not counted. If the problem is fixed, the voter may be allowed to vote again, explained Ina Veskova, Chairperson of the Regional Election Commission in Haskovo.

In Yambol, the question has been raised whether polling stations with two machines can operate with only one in the event of lower activity. According to Ani Kaneva from the REC – Yambol this is not possible according to the methodological instructions.

Election day begins at 7 am and ends at 8 pm. An ID card is required to vote. On the day of reflection, campaigning and the publication of sociological data are prohibited. By law, who will be elected as the seventh Bulgarian president must become clear by Wednesday at the latest.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg