The runoff: Bulgarians in China are already voting, the polling stations in the UK are ready

Voting in the runoff for president and vice president of Bulgaria has already begun in China. Bulgarian citizens can exercise their right to vote in two polling stations - at the embassy in Beijing and at the Consulate General in Shanghai. Voting in these stations is only possible with a paper ballot until 8:00 p.m. local time, and if necessary, the election day can be extended by one hour.

Bulgarians who are not included in the preliminary lists also have the right to vote. They must fill out a declaration and present a valid Bulgarian document, and the signature is submitted before the members of the relevant section election commission.

In the first round, dozens of our compatriots in China used this opportunity, most of whom were tourists. This was announced by Dr. Ivo Ganchev, a lecturer at the Beijing University of Foreign Languages and Culture and a member of the SIC. According to him, the interest of the Bulgarian community in Beijing in the elections is increasing.

82 sections in Great Britain

„We see that the interest in participating in the elections of the Bulgarian community in Beijing is increasing, which is a positive sign and shows that the Bulgarians who live here continue to be connected to the events in Bulgaria and to be excited“, said Ivo Ganchev.

The polling stations in Great Britain are ready for the runoff. There are 82 polling stations across the country, and 27 voting machines. The largest number of polling stations is in London, with four located at the Bulgarian embassy. Two polling stations have been opened in three neighborhoods with large Bulgarian populations.

A little over 11,800 people voted in the first round in Great Britain. For comparison, about 28,000 Bulgarian citizens voted in the last parliamentary elections.

The main reasons for the low turnout were the bad weather in parts of the United Kingdom, the holding of the elections during school holidays, and disappointment with politicians in Bulgaria. Before the runoff, the polling stations received many calls and inquiries from people who did not vote in the first round. They were looking for information about the addresses of the polling stations and the necessary declarations, which according to the Bulgarian National Radio is a sign of expected higher participation.

In the UK, voting is due to begin at 7:00 GMT, or 9:00 Bulgarian time. The end is scheduled for 20:00 GMT, or 22:00 in Bulgaria, if election day is not extended.

Sources: bnrnews.bg