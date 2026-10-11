Iliana Yotova in Plovdiv: Together with the institutions and with the strength of every Bulgarian, we can solve the issues of our every day

We are running with Kiril Valchev for president and vice president because we believe that we can achieve a rise for Bulgaria. Together with the institutions and with the strength and voice of every Bulgarian, we can solve the issues of our every day. This was stated by the candidate for president Iliana Yotova at meetings with voters in Plovdiv.

Bulgaria should be a country to return to and a country to stay – Bulgarians should see a perspective for development here. This is what we will work with Ms. Yotova, said the candidate for vice president Kiril Valchev. He pointed out that if elected, the two will visit all universities in the country to talk to young people who will offer their ideas for Bulgaria, “because their voices must be heard loudly“. The results will then be presented at the presidential institution.

The presidential candidate pointed out that another type of politics can be done in Bulgaria, not a politics of assemblies that destroys people's trust, of shurobajanism, of telephone rights, of prosperity for “our” municipalities, companies, people. “I believe that this page is closed once and for all. It is difficult to unravel all the schemes and the resistance will be fierce, but together we will succeed. I worked with Rumen Radev for 9 years, I know that he is a man of honor and duty“, emphasized Iliyana Yotova.

In her words, the most important task is to restore statehood, which means rules and laws that are the same for everyone. It means not hollow, but well-functioning state institutions. “Without rules, we will always be doomed to failure“, pointed out Yotova. She was categorical that the state must return to its place and protect its citizens. “Bulgaria's greatest wealth is its people. That is why it is unacceptable in the 21st century for our country to have such great inequalities, huge social and geographical imbalances“, said the presidential candidate.

Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev discussed with supporters in Plovdiv the main challenge on a global scale – the war in Ukraine. They were categorical that peace negotiations with the active participation of Europe and the strong voice of Bulgaria are urgently needed. "Instead of working for peace and prosperity, more and more funds are being poured into war," Yotova pointed out. According to her, there is a consensus between the presidency, the government and the National Assembly that Bulgaria should have its own sovereign foreign policy and peace policy. "Bulgaria can participate in the creation of a Coalition for Peace in Ukraine, and not in a Coalition of the Willing," the presidential candidate emphasized.

Kiril Valchev emphasized in his speech one of the key powers of the vice president - granting Bulgarian citizenship. He was categorical that a necessary and basic requirement is proficiency in the Bulgarian language. Valchev shared the idea of awarding Bulgarian citizenship at an official ceremony in the presidency.

In connection with the preservation of Bulgarian culture and spirituality abroad, Kiril Valchev indicated that Iliana Yotova's active work with Bulgarians abroad in her capacity as vice president will continue. For the popularization of Bulgarian culture and identity, the vice presidential candidate highlighted the need to establish a Bulgarian National Cultural Institute.