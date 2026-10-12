Tripartite Council discusses changes in salaries and pensions

The National Tripartite Council will meet today, with its agenda including changes to the supplementary pension insurance, the organization of the wage and the Labor Code. The meeting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in the Granite Hall of the Council of Ministers.

The social partners will consider two draft decrees submitted by the Minister of Labor and Social Policy. The first concerns the ordinance on the trustee and advisory boards of the supplementary pension insurance funds and the funds for making payments.

The second draft is related to the ordinance on the structure and organization of the wage. From the published information, it is not clear whether a specific new amount of the minimum or other wage is being proposed. The discussion is focused on the regulatory rules by which remuneration for labor is organized and formed.

Proposals for changes to the Labor Code

The agenda also includes a bill to amend and supplement the Labor Code, submitted by Kostadin Kostadinov and a group of MPs. Among the proposals is that the Day of National Reconciliation be declared an official holiday.

The second main change provides for the elimination of the maximum six-month period for which compensation is due in the event of illegal dismissal and unemployment. The currently discussed proposal is part of a bill and does not represent a change that has entered into force.

The meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation is a consultative stage of the discussion of the projects. At the beginning of the meeting, no final amendments to the aforementioned regulations or the Labor Code had been adopted. After their consideration, it will become clear which proposals will receive support from the state, unions and employer organizations.

Sources: bntnews.bg, trud.bg