The Minimum Wage Will Rise to €660 as of January 1, 2027

The minimum wage in Bulgaria will be €660 as of January 1, 2027. The decision was made by the government and applies to a full working month with an eight-hour working day and a five-day working week. The maximum insurable income is expected to increase by €100.

Minister of Labour and Social Policy Natalia Efremova said that the higher minimum and maximum insurable income thresholds would generate additional revenue for the State Social Security budget. According to her, the increase is limited to an amount that citizens and businesses can afford.

“The revenue measures are related to greater oversight, strengthening the revenue side of social security contributions and combating the shadow economy,” Efremova said.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy, the minimum wage increase amounts to €39.80, or 6.4 percent, compared with the 2026 level. The change is expected to affect around 462,000 workers. The National Council for Tripartite Cooperation has already discussed the draft Council of Ministers decree.

More money for maternity benefits and pensions

The childcare benefit for the second year is expected to increase from €398 to €450. Natalia Efremova clarified that the payment will increase from 50 to 75 percent when the mother returns to work.

Pensions are planned to be adjusted under the Swiss rule as of July 1. In her statement, the social affairs minister did not specify a percentage for the increase, as it will depend on the data incorporated into the mechanism.

New rules for TELK and personal assistance

The government is preparing a package of measures to curb fraudulent TELK decisions. The decisions are expected to be issued under new rules, and the method for determining the percentage of reduced working capacity is also to be changed.

An overhaul of the Personal Assistance Act is also being prepared. According to Efremova, the aim is to curb abuses without reducing support for people who genuinely need it. The new rules for TELK and personal assistance are expected to come into force in 2027.

Sources: bntnews.bg