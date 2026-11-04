Minister Ilin Dimitrov at WTM London: Our focus for 2027 will be the quality of Bulgarian tourism

“To build a sustainable tourism sector, we must invest in the potential of young people. They are the innovators in tourism and digital leaders already today. Our task is to help them transform the sector.”

This was stated by Minister of Tourism Dr Ilin Dimitrov at the WTM Ministers’ Summit in London, organised jointly with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) and the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

The 20th anniversary edition of the forum, held as part of World Travel Market London 2026, brought together ministers, representatives of international institutions and leaders from the tourism industry. The main topic of the discussion was building sustainable tourism amid global crises and dynamic economic changes.

In his address, Minister Dimitrov emphasised education and the need for young people to participate directly in shaping tourism development policies.

As a specific Bulgarian initiative, he presented the newly established Association of Higher Education Institutions Training Tourism Professionals. Its aim is to become an international platform bringing together universities, research organisations, the tourism industry and public institutions.

In this context, Bulgaria is also developing the initiative for a National Observatory for Quality in Tourism, aimed at more effectively measuring the sector’s results and making management decisions based on objective data. This approach is also in line with one of the main focuses of the international forum — the need for tourism’s success to be assessed not only through visitor numbers and economic revenues, but also through its impact on local communities and the quality of tourism services.

“True progress means tourism leaving destinations in a better state. This requires knowledge and measurable results. Education will become a driver of change,” Minister Dimitrov stressed.

He extended a special invitation to the attending students, young researchers, entrepreneurs and professionals to contribute to the development of the Bulgarian initiative by sharing their ideas and projects.

Minister Ilin Dimitrov’s participation in the high-level meeting is part of Bulgaria’s active programme at WTM London 2026, aimed at expanding international partnerships and ensuring the country’s more active involvement in shaping future policies in global tourism.