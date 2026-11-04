Court Orders Expert Reports in Five ‘Baba Alino’ Cases

The Administrative Court – Varna has ordered court-appointed technical expert reports in five cases related to construction in the „Baba Alino“ area near Varna. The proceedings were initiated following appeals by „Forest Club Varna“ Ltd. and „Venedikt 02“ Ltd. against orders issued by the Mayor of Varna Municipality for the removal of 12 multi-family residential buildings.

The buildings are located in the „Koru Chair“ area of the „Chaika“ resort complex and contain more than 40 apartments. The cases are part of a total of 12 proceedings initiated following appeals by the two companies. The official information from the Administrative Court – Varna lists cases No. 2388, 2389, 2390, 2391, 2392, 2393, 2397, 2401, 2402, 2407, 2414 and 2415 for 2026.

The expert reports will clarify the construction

The expert reports were ordered to clarify the technical circumstances surrounding the construction projects. In some of the cases, the court has also requested evidence concerning the construction documents, the construction activities carried out and the period during which the construction took place.

„A court-appointed technical expert report was ordered,“ the Administrative Court – Varna states in its information on one of the proceedings.

The appointment of experts does not mean that the court has already ruled on the legality of the orders for removal. The disputes on the merits are continuing, while the appellants insist that the administrative acts be annulled.

Next hearings in December

The hearings in the five cases have been postponed until December 15, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. The court is then expected to continue its consideration of the proceedings after the ordered expert reports have been prepared and submitted.

Sources: bntnews.bg, varna-adms.justice.bg