Mihaylova: There is a risk of a change in Bulgaria’s direction

There is a risk that Bulgaria’s European and Euro-Atlantic direction could change, which is why citizens must monitor the authorities’ actions. This was stated by constitutional law lecturer Prof. Ekaterina Mihaylova on NOVA NEWS’s “Your Day” programme.

“There is a risk of a change in Bulgaria’s European and Euro-Atlantic direction, so citizens must remain vigilant and monitor the authorities’ actions,” Mihaylova said. According to her, many people are concerned not so much about the election of a particular politician as about the direction in which the country will move.

Assessment of the presidential campaign

Mihaylova said that she had supported Andrey Gyurov in the presidential election because of his conduct as caretaker prime minister. In her view, he had shown courage and the ability to stand by difficult decisions.

“I was impressed by his clear position on Bulgaria’s belonging to the European and Euro-Atlantic family and by his attitude towards the war in Ukraine,” the constitutional law lecturer said.

According to Mihaylova, during the campaign the issue of war and peace was once again used as a dividing line. She noted that she had heard similar accusations during the debates over Bulgaria’s NATO membership.

Mihaylova believes that the left has traditionally been more active in propaganda, while the democratic community does not always manage to explain its positions convincingly to voters.

Despite losing the presidential election, she described the performance of Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev as important for the democratic community. In her words, this potential must not be squandered.

“To expand their influence, parties and politicians must work constantly on the ground – not only in Sofia, but also in small towns and villages,” Mihaylova said. She identified the upcoming local elections as a serious test.

Criteria for electing members of the SJC

In the interview, Prof. Mihaylova also commented on the upcoming election of the parliamentary quota to the Supreme Judicial Council. A majority of 160 MPs is required for the election.

According to her, the candidates’ professional qualities and character, rather than their political biographies, should be the leading considerations in the vote.

Mihaylova defended the possibility of people with experience in the executive branch taking positions in the judiciary. She warned that it was dangerous for professionals to be discredited solely because of their work in previous governments.

Sources: nova.bg