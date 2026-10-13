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Vitanov: Logic shows that these are Russian drones, now I think this is confirmed

Vitanov: Logic shows that these are Russian drones, now I think this is confirmed

Bulgarian institutions alone cannot solve this problem. A pan-European response is needed here, while this war continues

Oct 13, 2026 09:51 72

Vitanov: Logic shows that these are Russian drones, now I think this is confirmed - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

Peter Vitanov from “Progressive Bulgaria“ defined what happened with the new drone attacks on ships in the Black Sea as “absolutely inadmissible and unacceptable”.

"Bulgarian institutions alone cannot solve this problem. A pan-European response is needed here, while this war continues. After the first case, we indicated that most likely logic shows that these are Russian drones, now I think this is confirmed," explained Vitanov and recalled that Prime Minister Radev will summon the Russian ambassador.


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