Vitanov: Logic shows that these are Russian drones, now I think this is confirmed

Peter Vitanov from “Progressive Bulgaria“ defined what happened with the new drone attacks on ships in the Black Sea as “absolutely inadmissible and unacceptable”.

"Bulgarian institutions alone cannot solve this problem. A pan-European response is needed here, while this war continues. After the first case, we indicated that most likely logic shows that these are Russian drones, now I think this is confirmed," explained Vitanov and recalled that Prime Minister Radev will summon the Russian ambassador.