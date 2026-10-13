Peevski: The ruling party hid shamefully, did a disservice to Yotova

The leader of the MRF Delyan Peevski commented on the lack of quorum in the National Assembly.

"No matter how much the ruling party explains itself, they simply hid shamefully. They did a disservice to Yotova, thereby admitting everything that happened. Who ordered her to sign?", he said.

According to him, the position of the KSNS was illegally adopted, as there was a lack of quorum. "Bulgaria said nothing and this happened again," said Peevski.

"No matter how much they run this morning, the entire country is under camouflage, there is no majority, no deputies, no Council of Ministers, no president,", he concluded.