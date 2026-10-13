Keremedchiev: Bulgaria has grounds to activate NATO Article 4

Bulgaria has grounds to request consultations with its NATO allies due to the increased number of attacks on ships in the Black Sea. This was stated by former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Milen Keremedchiev on the air of “Your Day“ on NOVA.

According to him, during the attack near Byala, the distance to Bulgarian territorial waters was between 5 and 10 kilometers. “This is really extremely close and already poses a very serious threat to our national security. "In my opinion, Bulgaria has every reason to activate Article 4 of its NATO membership," Keremedchiev said.

What does Article 4 provide?

Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty provides for the Allies to consult when, in the judgment of any of the member states, its territorial integrity, political independence or security are threatened. The consultations are held in the North Atlantic Council, which is the main political decision-making body in NATO.

The mechanism differs from Article 5, which refers to collective defense in the event of an armed attack against an ally. “Bulgaria does not need to be attacked or have strikes carried out in its territorial waters to feel threatened and request such consultations“, Keremedchiev specified.

Intelligence on drones

According to the former deputy minister, Bulgaria should insist on receiving intelligence information from partner services more quickly. It would help establish the origin of the drones that attacked commercial ships in the Black Sea.

Keremedchiev also commented on the upcoming conversation between Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova. According to him, the meeting at this level shows the seriousness with which Bulgaria approaches the incidents. He allowed the Russian side to request information, after which an official position would follow.

Warning of economic consequences

Keremedchiev warned that the increased military risk in the Black Sea is already affecting shipping. According to him, insurance premiums are increasing, which makes the transportation of goods more expensive and may make some trade routes less attractive.

“Bulgaria must also prepare for economic consequences, not only for consequences for national security“, he said.