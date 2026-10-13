Fire in a nursing home in Varna - a woman died, two were injured

A 76-year-old woman died in a fire in a nursing home “Topla Grža“ in the Trakata area of Varna. The fire broke out at 3:00 a.m. in a room on the second floor, NOVA reports.

Two other women who lived in the premises were also injured in the incident. They were admitted to the Military Medical Academy for treatment.

The remaining people from the home were promptly evacuated.

According to initial information, the fire started from a cigarette. Five fire brigade teams and two police teams were sent to the scene.

The work to establish all the circumstances surrounding the incident continues.